Audit finds Delhi voters wrongly marked dead in ASDD list

A bunch of Delhi residents were surprised to find themselves marked as "dead" or "absent" in the ASDD list, even though they're very much around and, in some cases, have voted before.

People like 71-year-old Virma from Malviya Nagar and 36-year-old Kanta Prasad from Sultanpur Majra are just a couple of those affected.

Activist group Voter Adhikar Manch is calling for SIR in its present form to be withdrawn and the voter roll used for the 2025 Assembly elections to be restored after a local audit found hundreds wrongly labeled or missing.