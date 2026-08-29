August 26 Nepal flash floods dump carcasses, debris in Kushinagar

Local officials are warning nearby residents to stay away from the riverbanks since water levels are still high and currents strong.

Meanwhile, a rare 60-kilogram giant fish caught near Hanuman Ganj Thokar has gone viral on social media.

As Sub-divisional Magistrate Sarvesh Kumar Singh explained, "Water levels and the river's flow are being closely monitored. The movement of fish and other aquatic life during such high flows is not unusual as strong currents can carry them downstream."