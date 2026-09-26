Auraiya father Ummed Singh allegedly beat son Rishu to death
India
In Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh, a 15-year-old boy named Rishu died after his father, Ummed Singh, allegedly tied him to a pillar and beat him over theft accusations on September 21.
Singh fled the scene but was tracked down and arrested by police a few days later.
Neeraj filed complaint, Ummed Singh arrested
The incident came to light when Rishu's older brother Neeraj filed a complaint.
Police formed special teams and soon caught Singh, who admitted to the assault during questioning.
Investigators also recovered the rope and bamboo stick used in the attack.
Singh is now in custody as legal proceedings move forward.