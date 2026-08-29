Autorickshaw driver Vinod Kumar and family found dead in Visakhapatnam
India
A deeply sad incident shook Chintala Agraharam, Visakhapatnam, this week, as an autorickshaw driver named Vinod Kumar, his wife Ahalya, and their two little kids were found dead in their rented home.
Early reports suggest that financial struggles and family tensions may have led to this tragedy.
Praveen Kumar reportedly messaged elder brother
Before the incident, Praveen Kumar reportedly messaged his elder brother about their intentions.
Relatives rushed over but arrived too late.
The police are looking into what exactly happened, while the local community is reeling from the news.
If you or someone you know is struggling, remember, help is out there through counseling services.