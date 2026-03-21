Avalanche alert in Sikkim; IMD warns of heavy snowfall
India
The IMD has put out a medium-level avalanche alert for the next 24 hours in Sikkim's Gangtok and Pakyong districts, especially for spots above 3,500 meters.
Heavy rainfall since March 20 and reports of heavy snowfall have increased avalanche risk.
Authorities urge people to avoid unnecessary travel
Key roads like Gangtok-Tsomgo Lake-Nathula are now closed, so travel and tourist plans are on pause.
Authorities have urged residents, trekkers and tourists in higher-altitude areas to avoid unnecessary travel and follow local advisories.
Safety first, better to wait it out than risk it!