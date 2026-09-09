Average Indian protein intake to hit 30kg by 2070

Right now, India also imports almost 90% of its processed plant protein isolates, so there's a huge chance for domestic processing, higher-value manufacturing, and innovation.

But there's a catch: if nothing changes, emissions tied to protein production could soar past safe climate limits.

Plus, unpredictable weather could make it even harder for small farmers (who supply most of India's milk) to feed their animals.

The report calls for smarter farming, better tech, and more sustainable choices so everyone can get enough protein without hurting the planet or farmers' livelihoods.