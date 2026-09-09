Average Indian protein intake to hit 30kg by 2070
Big changes are coming to what India eats: by 2070, the average Indian will be eating more than triple protein than in 2025, jumping from 9.5kg to 30kg per person each year.
Pulse-derived protein consumption is expected to nearly triple, making it the second-biggest protein source after dairy.
India report urges sustainable protein production
Right now, India also imports almost 90% of its processed plant protein isolates, so there's a huge chance for domestic processing, higher-value manufacturing, and innovation.
But there's a catch: if nothing changes, emissions tied to protein production could soar past safe climate limits.
Plus, unpredictable weather could make it even harder for small farmers (who supply most of India's milk) to feed their animals.
The report calls for smarter farming, better tech, and more sustainable choices so everyone can get enough protein without hurting the planet or farmers' livelihoods.