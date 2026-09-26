Ayodhya charge sheet exposes alleged embezzlement of Ram Temple donations
India
Big news from Ayodhya: on September 23, 2026, a charge sheet landed in the Anti-Corruption Court, exposing alleged embezzlement of donations meant for the Ram Temple.
Two former top Trust officials, Anil Kumar Mishra and Champat Rai, are now named as prosecution witnesses.
Investigators found 105 suspicious cash removals
Mishra and Rai stepped down in June after a complaint by Krishna Mohan accused six counting agents and two co-accused of pocketing cash during counting sessions.
Investigators found 105 suspicious cash removals using CCTV footage and other digital evidence.
All eight accused were arrested soon after; none have been convicted yet. They are waiting for their day in court.