Ayodhya gets 3D murals for Deepotsav 2025, shows Ramayana scenes
India
Ayodhya just got a major glow-up for Deepotsav 2025.
The city's flyovers and walls are being covered in eye-catching 3D murals showing iconic scenes from the Ramayana—think Lord Ram's birth, Hanuman setting Lanka on fire, and the big reunion of Ram and Sita.
Local and national artists teamed up to make it happen.
Mural magic all over town
It's not just about pretty walls—these murals are popping up everywhere from Saadatganj to Devkali, making Ayodhya feel extra festive.
Plus, a 13-km stretch called Ram Path is shining with lamp-shaped LED lights, tying into this year's theme: "Ayodhya, the City of Light and Devotion."
With temples and streets joining in with more art and lights, Deepotsav 2025 is all about celebrating Ayodhya's rich culture in style.