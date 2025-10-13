Ayodhya gets 3D murals for Deepotsav 2025, shows Ramayana scenes

Mural magic all over town

It's not just about pretty walls—these murals are popping up everywhere from Saadatganj to Devkali, making Ayodhya feel extra festive.

Plus, a 13-km stretch called Ram Path is shining with lamp-shaped LED lights, tying into this year's theme: "Ayodhya, the City of Light and Devotion."

With temples and streets joining in with more art and lights, Deepotsav 2025 is all about celebrating Ayodhya's rich culture in style.