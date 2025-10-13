Next Article
Delhi to launch AVG policy soon, take cues from Maharashtra
India
Delhi is gearing up to launch a new policy to boost its Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC) scene—taking cues from Maharashtra's playbook.
The focus? More jobs through low-interest loans, subsidies, and better infrastructure.
The draft is expected to be ready for public feedback by December 2025 before heading to the cabinet.
Skill development and industry connections
This upcoming policy isn't just about funding—it's also about helping people level up their skills and connecting students with industry pros.
Plans include a regional AVGC center in partnership with the central government and an AVGC summit bringing top animators together.
Delhi even hosted a special screening of Kurukshetra recently, showing it's serious about becoming a global creative hub.