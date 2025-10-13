Delhi to launch AVG policy soon, take cues from Maharashtra India Oct 13, 2025

Delhi is gearing up to launch a new policy to boost its Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC) scene—taking cues from Maharashtra's playbook.

The focus? More jobs through low-interest loans, subsidies, and better infrastructure.

The draft is expected to be ready for public feedback by December 2025 before heading to the cabinet.