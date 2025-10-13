Next Article
65 unidentified bodies found along tracks in Pune railway division
India
Between January and September 2025, 65 unidentified bodies were found along the tracks and stations in Pune Railway Division.
Most cases are linked to accidents, suicides, or natural causes—highlighting serious safety concerns for people around railway areas.
The Government Railway Police (GRP) is investigating each case.
The railway team handles cremation for these unclaimed bodies, spending nearly ₹3 lakh so far this year.
They're working with police and using Aadhaar cards to help identify victims.
Hemant Kumar Binde from the division pointed out that many deaths happen when people cross tracks carelessly, and he believes more awareness campaigns could really help prevent future tragedies.