Delhi Police's 'Operation General Gasht' covers all 15 districts
India
On the night of October 11-12, 2025, Delhi Police rolled out "Operation General Gasht," sending nearly 12,000 officers across all 15 city districts from midnight to 4am.
The goal: stop organized crime, curb drug trafficking, and boost public safety with a strong show of presence.
Over 23,500 vehicles checked, 128 repeat offenders arrested
During this sweep, police checked over 23,500 vehicles and took action against more than 17,000 people under various laws.
They arrested 128 repeat offenders and booked another 698 under acts like Arms and Excise.
Commissioner Satish Golchha and other senior officers were out in person—inspecting hotspots and supporting teams—making it clear that keeping Delhi safe is a top priority.