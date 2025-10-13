Delhi Police's 'Operation General Gasht' covers all 15 districts

Over 23,500 vehicles checked, 128 repeat offenders arrested

During this sweep, police checked over 23,500 vehicles and took action against more than 17,000 people under various laws.

They arrested 128 repeat offenders and booked another 698 under acts like Arms and Excise.

Commissioner Satish Golchha and other senior officers were out in person—inspecting hotspots and supporting teams—making it clear that keeping Delhi safe is a top priority.