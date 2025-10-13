Threat emails to major cities linked to Tamilian settled abroad

Emails mention RDX explosives, conspiracy theories about Udhayanidhi

The emails often mention RDX explosives and spin conspiracy theories about Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin.

The sender used Outlook, VPNs, and the dark web to stay hidden.

Central agencies like the IB and NIA are now involved, checking if there's any bigger anti-India angle.

All this has stirred up quite a bit of anxiety for public figures and even led to places like Delhi High Court being evacuated recently.