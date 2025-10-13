Threat emails to major cities linked to Tamilian settled abroad
Mumbai Police have traced a string of threatening emails sent to major city spots—like the stock exchange and hotels—back to a Tamil expatriate believed to be settled abroad, with clues traced to Chennai.
Over the past three years, similar scare emails have popped up in Chennai too, with 22 cases reported, including one after the Vijay rally stampede.
Emails mention RDX explosives, conspiracy theories about Udhayanidhi
The emails often mention RDX explosives and spin conspiracy theories about Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin.
The sender used Outlook, VPNs, and the dark web to stay hidden.
Central agencies like the IB and NIA are now involved, checking if there's any bigger anti-India angle.
All this has stirred up quite a bit of anxiety for public figures and even led to places like Delhi High Court being evacuated recently.