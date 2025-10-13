Next Article
Delhi's air quality improves slightly, but 'poor' air returns soon
India
Delhi's air quality saw a short-lived improvement on Sunday, with the AQI dropping to a moderate 167 thanks to steady winds.
But don't get too comfortable—experts warn that "poor" air is expected to return from October 15 and stick around for about six days.
Stubble burning pollution also ticked up slightly, according to the Centre's Decision Support System.
Transport biggest source of pollution
Every year after monsoon, cooler temps and smoke from farm fires in Punjab and Haryana make Delhi's air worse, especially by early November.
Transport remains the biggest source of PM2.5 pollution at nearly 20%.
The good news? There have been fewer farm fires this year compared to last, which could help keep things from getting as bad as usual.