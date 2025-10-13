Azam Khan gets Y-category security after 2 years
Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan just got his Y-category security detail restored after being released on bail on September 23.
His security had been withdrawn after his conviction and loss of his assembly seat nearly two years ago.
This move signals both his influence in Rampur and the state's concern over keeping things peaceful given his high profile.
Khan's upgraded security now includes seven armed guards, a Gypsy vehicle, four residence guards, and three officers by his side at all times.
The boost comes as crowds have started visiting him since his release from Sitapur jail.
For young people watching politics in Uttar Pradesh, it's a reminder of how quickly things can shift for public figures—and how the system ramps up protection when big names return to the spotlight.