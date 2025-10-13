Azam Khan gets Y-category security after 2 years

Khan's upgraded security now includes 7 armed guards

Khan's upgraded security now includes seven armed guards, a Gypsy vehicle, four residence guards, and three officers by his side at all times.

The boost comes as crowds have started visiting him since his release from Sitapur jail.

For young people watching politics in Uttar Pradesh, it's a reminder of how quickly things can shift for public figures—and how the system ramps up protection when big names return to the spotlight.