Why malaria is suddenly a big problem in Pune

Across Maharashtra, malaria is up—over 18,000 cases so far in 2025—but Pune stands out because Aedes mosquitoes (which don't spread malaria) usually dominate there. Experts think shifting monsoon patterns made things easier for Anopheles mosquitoes—the real culprits behind malaria.

Health teams going door-to-door to spot new cases early

Maharashtra is stepping up: health teams are going door-to-door to spot new cases early, and labs are running night blood tests when parasites show up best.

ASHA workers and health staff have been trained to catch and treat infections fast.

The good news? No deaths reported this year, even as numbers climb.