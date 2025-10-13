Why malaria is suddenly a big problem in Pune
This year's monsoon brought an unexpected spike in malaria for Pune: 88 cases by September, compared to just 23 last year.
Health officials say better testing helped catch more cases, but the numbers are still a surprise for a city where malaria isn't usually a big problem.
Anopheles mosquitoes have made their presence felt
Across Maharashtra, malaria is up—over 18,000 cases so far in 2025—but Pune stands out because Aedes mosquitoes (which don't spread malaria) usually dominate there.
Experts think shifting monsoon patterns made things easier for Anopheles mosquitoes—the real culprits behind malaria.
Health teams going door-to-door to spot new cases early
Maharashtra is stepping up: health teams are going door-to-door to spot new cases early, and labs are running night blood tests when parasites show up best.
ASHA workers and health staff have been trained to catch and treat infections fast.
The good news? No deaths reported this year, even as numbers climb.