Bhopal student beaten to death by cops; public outrage grows

Both constables suspended, arrested

Doctors confirmed Udit died from trauma shock caused by a ruptured pancreas due to blunt force.

The two constables involved—Santosh Bamaniya and Saurabh Arya—have admitted to the assault but say they didn't mean to kill him.

Both have been suspended and arrested for murder.

Authorities say the investigation will be transparent; Udit's family is demanding strict action and an impartial probe as public anger grows over police brutality in Madhya Pradesh.