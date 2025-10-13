Next Article
Bhopal student beaten to death by cops; public outrage grows
India
Udit Gayaki, a 22-year-old B.Tech student, died recently in Bhopal after reportedly being chased and beaten by two policemen near Indrapuri.
CCTV footage shows one constable hitting him multiple times with a stick.
The postmortem found over a dozen injuries on his body.
Both constables suspended, arrested
Doctors confirmed Udit died from trauma shock caused by a ruptured pancreas due to blunt force.
The two constables involved—Santosh Bamaniya and Saurabh Arya—have admitted to the assault but say they didn't mean to kill him.
Both have been suspended and arrested for murder.
Authorities say the investigation will be transparent; Udit's family is demanding strict action and an impartial probe as public anger grows over police brutality in Madhya Pradesh.