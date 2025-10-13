Gujarat: AAP farmers' rally turns violent, 3 cops injured
Things got tense on Sunday at a farmers' rally organized by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Botad district, Gujarat.
The event, which didn't have official permission, turned chaotic when people started throwing stones at police.
Officers responded with teargas to break up the crowd, and three policemen ended up injured.
A police vehicle was also damaged during the clash.
SP statement on incident
Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Sharma shared that the gathering was with the intention of causing damage to the market yard.
When violence broke out, police had to step in with force and teargas.
So far, about 20 people have been detained and more arrests could follow as investigations continue.
The area is now under control and injured officers are getting medical care.