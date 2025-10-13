Next Article
US envoy to India meets PM Modi
India
Sergio Gor, the new US ambassador to India, just kicked off his six-day visit by meeting Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal to talk about boosting economic ties and working toward a potential trade deal.
He also held high-level meetings with Prime Minister Modi and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.
Trade between the US and India has been a bit
Trade between the US and India has been a bit rocky lately—think higher US tariffs on Indian goods and tough H1B visa rules.
Gor emphasized increased investment in the United States, especially with these issues in play.
Still, recent conversations between PM Modi and President Trump have brought back some optimism about finally reaching a positive agreement.