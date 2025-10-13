Next Article
Durgapur: Medical student gang-raped in forested area behind campus
India
A second-year medical student from Odisha was gang-raped near her college in Durgapur, West Bengal, on the night of Friday, October 10, 2025.
She and a classmate were out for food when a group chased away her friend and assaulted her in a forested area behind campus.
3 suspects arrested, search on for 2 others
Within 36 hours, police arrested three suspects—Sheikh Reajuddin, Apu Bauri, and Firdos Seikh. They're now in custody as the search continues for two others.
Forensic experts have checked the scene.
The victim's father has urged stronger security around the college, sharing that even the chief minister promised support after speaking to him.