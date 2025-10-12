'Unprecedented rain, landslides': How homestays, deforestation worsened hill disaster
In October 2025, Darjeeling and nearby hill districts were slammed by unprecedented rain—over 300mm in just half a day.
The downpour set off deadly landslides, leaving more than 30 people dead and causing major damage across Mirik, Kalimpong, Kurseong, Alipurduar, and Jalpaiguri.
Experts say the disaster was made worse by unplanned concrete buildings and deforestation linked to the area's booming homestay business.
Unplanned construction, deforestation worsen impact
Building big structures on fragile hills without proper planning has made landslides more likely—especially when heavy rain hits already unstable ground.
Local ecosystems are hurting, the disaster has disrupted local communities and may impact tourism, and many families have lost their homes or livelihoods.
Mamata Banerjee promises relief for victims
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited on October 12 to check in with survivors.
The state is offering ₹1.2 lakh for each damaged house and ₹5 lakh for families who lost someone.
There are also promises of home guard jobs for affected locals as relief work continues across Darjeeling and Kalimpong.