'Unprecedented rain, landslides': How homestays, deforestation worsened hill disaster India Oct 12, 2025

In October 2025, Darjeeling and nearby hill districts were slammed by unprecedented rain—over 300mm in just half a day.

The downpour set off deadly landslides, leaving more than 30 people dead and causing major damage across Mirik, Kalimpong, Kurseong, Alipurduar, and Jalpaiguri.

Experts say the disaster was made worse by unplanned concrete buildings and deforestation linked to the area's booming homestay business.