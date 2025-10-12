Climate disasters cost India $12B in 2025 alone
In 2025, India lost over $12 billion to climate disasters—mostly from floods, which made up nearly two-thirds of the damage.
Since 2000, these events have cost the country more than $180 billion and hit regions like Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand especially hard, with major losses to farmland and water sources.
GDP could drop by 25% by 2070
Climate disasters are putting a real dent in India's economy and daily life.
Experts say that if nothing changes, India's GDP could drop by almost 25% by 2070.
What's worse: less than 10% of these losses are insured, leaving farmers and small businesses especially vulnerable.
Nature-based solutions can pay off big time
Experts recommend investing $10-15 billion a year into prevention—think restoring ecosystems, building flood-proof homes, and supporting green infrastructure.
Nature-based solutions can pay off big time; every $1 million spent on restoring land could help avoid up to $14 million in future losses.