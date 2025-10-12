India to push for climate finance at pre-COP30 talks

India demands fair responsibility, financial support

The main focus? Sorting out climate finance—basically, who pays what—and how countries transition to cleaner energy.

Last year at COP29 in Baku, many in the Global South said the finance outcome fell short of needs and expectations.

This time, India is pushing for fairer responsibility and reliable financial support so everyone can keep up—especially smaller countries facing tough logistics like finding places to stay in Belem.

Ministers will also talk about adapting to climate change and how to handle losses from disasters, hoping these early talks make things smoother at COP30.