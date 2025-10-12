India to push for climate finance at pre-COP30 talks
India's Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav is heading to Brasilia for pre-COP30 climate talks on October 13 and 14.
These discussions are a warm-up for the big COP30 U.N. climate summit happening this November in Belem, Brazil.
Around 800 delegates from 30 to 50 countries will be there, all trying to find common ground before the main event.
India demands fair responsibility, financial support
The main focus? Sorting out climate finance—basically, who pays what—and how countries transition to cleaner energy.
Last year at COP29 in Baku, many in the Global South said the finance outcome fell short of needs and expectations.
This time, India is pushing for fairer responsibility and reliable financial support so everyone can keep up—especially smaller countries facing tough logistics like finding places to stay in Belem.
Ministers will also talk about adapting to climate change and how to handle losses from disasters, hoping these early talks make things smoother at COP30.