IPS officer's suicide note names 16 senior colleagues
Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, 52, was found dead at his Chandigarh home on October 7, 2024, in what police are treating as a suicide.
In an eight-page note, Kumar accused 16 senior colleagues—including Haryana's top cop—of caste discrimination and mental harassment at work.
Probe launched, IPS officer transferred
After Kumar's death, his wife filed a complaint that led to an official probe under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
One senior officer named in the note has already been transferred.
Kumar's family is refusing a post-mortem until arrests are made.
The FIR now includes stricter charges following protests from Kumar's wife, and both community leaders and officials are calling for a fair investigation to address allegations of institutional bias.