South Delhi malls facing water crisis
India
Three top South Delhi malls—DLF Promenade, DLF Emporio, and Ambience Mall—are facing a serious water shortage after supply from the Delhi Jal Board was disrupted.
With tanks nearly empty, about 70% of the toilets are closed, making it tough for both visitors and staff.
Restaurants, stores halt operations
Many restaurants and stores have had to pause operations because there just isn't enough water for cleaning or customer service.
Mall management says if things don't improve soon, full shutdowns could happen.
The DJB hasn't given any timeline for fixing the problem yet, leaving businesses worried about jobs and losses.