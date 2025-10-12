Haryana cabinet clears ordinance to decriminalize minor offenses
Haryana just made a big move: the state cabinet, led by CM Nayab Singh Saini, has approved a proposal to introduce an ordinance to decriminalize minor offenses in 164 provisions across 42 state laws.
Instead of facing criminal charges for technical slip-ups, people will, if the ordinance is enacted, get civil penalties—making life a bit less stressful for everyone dealing with paperwork and compliance.
This follows India's broader push to simplify rules and make governance more transparent.
Other proposals approved by the cabinet
The cabinet also approved a proposal to amend factory rules so women can take on more roles in factories (as long as safety is covered), aiming to level the playing field at work.
Plus, new guidelines are coming for handling HIV/AIDS-related issues and redefining who counts as a "habitual offender" in prisons.
Altogether, these changes are about modernizing old laws and giving everyone a fairer shot.