Pune man loses ₹3.66cr in online share trading scam
India
A 52-year-old Pune resident lost ₹3.66 crore after falling for an online share trading scam run by fraudsters who contacted him via WhatsApp, promising huge returns.
They convinced him to download a fake app and transfer money, promising big returns that never came.
Scams on the rise in Pune
After realizing he'd been duped between July and October 2025, the victim filed a cybercrime complaint.
Police say even well-educated people can get caught up in these scams, which are on the rise in Pune.
Officers are now tracing the scammers' accounts and numbers.
Authorities—and SEBI in February last year—have warned everyone to be extra careful with online trading apps and too-good-to-be-true investment offers.