Bhopal: Delivery rider, friends thrash woman after argument over payment
On Saturday night, a Blinkit delivery rider in Danish Hills Colony, Bhopal, allegedly got into an argument with a woman homeowner over her attempt to pay using both cash and online options.
After the dispute, the rider left but soon returned with several others carrying sticks.
The group reportedly assaulted two domestic staff members, misbehaved with the homeowner, and damaged property before leaving.
FIR registered, no arrests yet
Police have registered an FIR for assault and related charges and are checking CCTV footage to identify those involved.
As of October 12, no arrests have been made. Residents are upset about safety in their neighborhood and want stricter rules for delivery workers.
The police say action will be taken once suspects are found. Blinkit hasn't commented yet.