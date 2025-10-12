Next Article
Chhattisgarh: 8 Naxals, including 1 with ₹2 lakh bounty, arrested
Big news from Chhattisgarh: eight Naxals were caught on Sunday in Bijapur district during an anti-Naxal operation by the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and local police.
Three of those arrested had bounties totaling ₹3 lakh, making this a pretty significant catch for security forces working to tackle Naxal activity in the region.
IED, bombs found during raid
Among those arrested was Kosa Sodi, a prominent leader with a ₹2 lakh reward on his head.
Police also found an IED, cooker bomb, tiffin bomb, and digging tools during the raid.
All eight have been sent to judicial custody after being presented in court.