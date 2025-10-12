MP CM announces ₹1,500 monthly payout under Ladli Behna scheme

Yadav shares updates on big projects

At the same event in Sheopur, Yadav shared updates on big projects—like a river-linking initiative to help local farmers and over ₹532 crore in new infrastructure.

He also revealed plans for nursing and paramedical colleges plus a new medical college (making it 32 across MP), along with a broad-gauge rail line to boost jobs and regional development.

The focus: supporting women, youth, and marginalized communities across the state.