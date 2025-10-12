Next Article
MP CM announces ₹1,500 monthly payout under Ladli Behna scheme
India
Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister Mohan Yadav just announced that women under the Ladli Behna scheme will now get ₹1,500 a month instead of ₹1,250.
Over 1.26 crore women are set to benefit, with a total payout of ₹1,541 crore.
Yadav also hinted at more perks coming up around Bhai Dooj and Diwali.
Yadav shares updates on big projects
At the same event in Sheopur, Yadav shared updates on big projects—like a river-linking initiative to help local farmers and over ₹532 crore in new infrastructure.
He also revealed plans for nursing and paramedical colleges plus a new medical college (making it 32 across MP), along with a broad-gauge rail line to boost jobs and regional development.
The focus: supporting women, youth, and marginalized communities across the state.