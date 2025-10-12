Haryana IPS officer's suicide note blames DGP, Rohtak SP

Kumar's family demands arrest of accused officials

Kumar's wife, IAS Amneet P Kumar, wants the FIR amended to name Kapur and Bijarniya under abetment to suicide and the SC/ST Act—and is demanding their arrest.

The family is refusing post-mortem or cremation until these demands are met.

A large support committee has called for a judicial probe and questioned the slow pace of the investigation, saying they won't back down until justice is served.