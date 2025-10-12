Next Article
Haryana IPS officer's suicide note blames DGP, Rohtak SP
India
Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, 52, was found dead by alleged suicide on October 7, 2025.
In his eight-page note, Kumar accused top police officials—including DGP Shatrujeet Kapur and Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya—of harassment and caste discrimination.
His passing has led to widespread protests and calls for accountability.
Kumar's family demands arrest of accused officials
Kumar's wife, IAS Amneet P Kumar, wants the FIR amended to name Kapur and Bijarniya under abetment to suicide and the SC/ST Act—and is demanding their arrest.
The family is refusing post-mortem or cremation until these demands are met.
A large support committee has called for a judicial probe and questioned the slow pace of the investigation, saying they won't back down until justice is served.