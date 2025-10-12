Next Article
Man on dating app leads ₹24,000 bill shocker
India
A Mumbai man shared on Reddit how he was tricked after matching with someone on the dating app Aisle.
When they met up recently, his date led him to a bar, kept ordering drinks, and he ended up with a massive ₹24,000 bill.
Under pressure from aggressive staff, he paid ₹10,000 before leaving.
Users shared similar experiences
The post quickly went viral, with people chiming in about facing similar scams around Mumbai and Thane—often involving fake profiles on apps like Tinder or Bumble.
Many advised always checking reviews before meeting at a new place and sticking to public spots for first dates.
As one user put it: "Always meet in public places and never go to a bar or club on a first date."