Bengaluru: Power cuts expected in these areas on October 12
Heads up, Bengaluru! BESCOM has announced planned power cuts from Sunday, October 12 through Tuesday, October 14.
The first outage hits this Sunday and will last about seven hours in areas along the 17 Kollur and F8 Kotapalli routes, thanks to some major cable reconnection work.
More outages expected on October 13 and 14
On Monday and Tuesday (October 13-14), expect eight-hour outages from 10am to 6pm in Hedagarahalli, Belagarahalli, Kannughatta, Nagarghatta, and N Melanahalli.
This is all part of upgrades at the Nagarghatta and Narasikatte substations.
Why the long power cuts?
Bengaluru's been seeing more long power cuts lately—especially on weekends—as BESCOM and Karnataka Power Transmission Corp work on big infrastructure upgrades.
Feeder maintenance in Subdivision 1 runs till October 31, so occasional outages will keep happening for a bit.
BESCOM is asking everyone to hang in there while they finish up the improvements.