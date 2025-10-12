Next Article
PM Modi to visit Andhra on October 16
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Andhra Pradesh on October 16, and preparations are underway in Nandyal and Kurnool.
He'll stop by the famous Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam for prayers, then speak at a big public meeting in Kurnool.
Local teams are working overtime to make sure everything's ready.
Security is tight
Security is tight—special police squads like the Greyhounds are on duty around the temple, and checkpoints are up in the Nallamala forest area.
Alongside his visit, PM Modi will also virtually kick off several new development projects for Rayalaseema.
To help with all these preparations, officials even canceled a major public session in view of the Prime Minister's visit.