PM Modi invited to attend Gaza ceasefire talks in Egypt

Summit's focus and India's potential role

This summit is all about finding ways to rebuild Gaza and keep things stable after a tough period of conflict.

Analysts say that if Modi attends, it could boost India's diplomatic influence in the Middle East and strengthen its ties with both Egypt and the US.

Notably, Israel and Hamas aren't attending; Iran's spot is still uncertain.

Observers suggest that for India, being part of these big global conversations means having more say in shaping what happens next in the region.