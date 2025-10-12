PM Modi invited to attend Gaza ceasefire talks in Egypt
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited by US President Donald Trump and Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to join the Sharm el-Sheikh peace summit on Monday, October 13.
The gathering brings together leaders from over 20 countries—including France, the UK, Germany, UAE, Qatar, and Turkey—to talk about keeping the Gaza ceasefire on track and planning for reconstruction.
Summit's focus and India's potential role
This summit is all about finding ways to rebuild Gaza and keep things stable after a tough period of conflict.
Analysts say that if Modi attends, it could boost India's diplomatic influence in the Middle East and strengthen its ties with both Egypt and the US.
Notably, Israel and Hamas aren't attending; Iran's spot is still uncertain.
Observers suggest that for India, being part of these big global conversations means having more say in shaping what happens next in the region.