Navi Mumbai man dies after being beaten by group
Kishore Varak died in Navi Mumbai after being assaulted by a group of 10 on October 8. The attackers used a cricket bat, a fiber rod, stones, and bricks.
Ashutosh Dhurve and his friends, Kishore Varak and Vicky Kamble, were also injured. Despite treatment at MGM Hospital in Vashi, Varak passed away on October 12.
Police have named 8 suspects
The violence was reportedly sparked by an old rivalry. Dhurve ended up with a fractured forearm; Kamble had injuries to his ribs and hands.
Police have registered a murder case for Varak's death. After news broke of Varak's passing, local residents protested at MGM Hospital demanding swift justice.
Police have now named eight suspects—including Vicky Patil and his wife Charushila—and are actively searching for those still missing as the investigation continues.