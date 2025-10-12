Next Article
Bihar village's bone illness crisis finally gets government attention
India
Doodh Paniya, a small village in Bihar's Munger district, is dealing with a mysterious illness that's causing early deaths and leaving many people unable to walk due to pain.
After years of being overlooked, the crisis has finally caught the government's attention.
Officials visit village, promise help
In October 2025, officials—including Sub-Divisional Magistrate Rajeev Roushan—visited the village for the first time and promised help.
Water samples are being tested for contamination, and a national medical team will check out residents with bone problems.
Repairs on the water supply have started, and villagers say they're hopeful for answers and real support at last.