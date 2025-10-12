Hyderabad: Bike taxi driver, passenger killed in accident India Oct 12, 2025

A heartbreaking accident early Sunday morning in Hyderabad took the lives of a bike taxi driver and his passenger.

Around 5:30am at Greenlands, Panjagutta, a sand-filled lorry collided with their motorbike.

The victims were Mudhangal Naveen (30), who died instantly, and Kasturi Jagadish Chandra (35), a general physician at KIMS-Sunshine Hospital, who passed away during treatment.