Hyderabad: Bike taxi driver, passenger killed in accident
A heartbreaking accident early Sunday morning in Hyderabad took the lives of a bike taxi driver and his passenger.
Around 5:30am at Greenlands, Panjagutta, a sand-filled lorry collided with their motorbike.
The victims were Mudhangal Naveen (30), who died instantly, and Kasturi Jagadish Chandra (35), a general physician at KIMS-Sunshine Hospital, who passed away during treatment.
Lorry driver arrested
Police have arrested the lorry driver, Pasupula Shankar (38), a native of Peddakottapally in Nagarkurnool district, as they investigate how the crash happened.