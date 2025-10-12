Next Article
Zubeen Garg's death probe: Singapore police, Assam SIT working together
India
The probe into beloved Assamese singer Zubeen Garg's sudden death is progressing.
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma shared that Singapore police and Assam's Special Investigation Team are working together to uncover what happened when Garg drowned on September 19, 2025, the day before he was scheduled to perform at the festival.
7 arrests made so far
Singapore's Assamese community is stepping up to help investigators piece together Garg's last hours.
Authorities have already arrested seven people—including his manager, the festival organizer, and even a relative who is a police officer—as they sift through forensic evidence and witness accounts to get answers for fans back home.