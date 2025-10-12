Next Article
Delhi's coldest night of the season; daytime highs to rise
Delhi just had its coldest night of the season, with temperatures dropping to 18.8°C—two degrees below normal and the first time this year Safdarjung has seen temps under 20°C.
But don't pack away your summer clothes yet: IMD says daytime highs could hit 33-35°C and nights may warm up again to 20-22°C by mid-October.
La Nina likely this winter
Weather experts are keeping an eye on La Nina, which has a strong chance (71%) of developing between October and December, according to US forecasts.
This climate pattern often brings harsher cold waves to northern India—a recent 2024 study even links it to more severe winters here—so we could be in for some extra chilly days this season.