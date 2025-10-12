Delhi's coldest night of the season; daytime highs to rise India Oct 12, 2025

Delhi just had its coldest night of the season, with temperatures dropping to 18.8°C—two degrees below normal and the first time this year Safdarjung has seen temps under 20°C.

But don't pack away your summer clothes yet: IMD says daytime highs could hit 33-35°C and nights may warm up again to 20-22°C by mid-October.