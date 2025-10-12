Cancer treatment in India is about to become cheaper

The Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) is planning to build a dedicated nuclear reactor in Visakhapatnam . The facility will be used to produce medical isotopes, primarily for cancer treatment. This move is aimed at increasing India's self-sufficiency in radioisotope production and making cancer treatment more affordable. A senior official from the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) confirmed the development, stating that it would take four to five years under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Dual purpose Reactor to meet domestic needs and enable exports The proposed reactor in Visakhapatnam will not only meet domestic needs but also cater to exports. Approval for the project has been granted and funding is awaited. Private players are expected to invest under this PPP initiative and become stakeholders with rights to sell radioisotopes.

Existing supply Current isotope supply process in India Currently, India doesn't have a dedicated reactor for isotope production. The reactors used for nuclear medicine also conduct physics and radiation experiments. BARC supplies roughly two lakh units of nuclear materials yearly to medical institutions across India for diagnostics and treatment of diseases such as cancer. Major hospitals like Tata Memorial Centre handle about 10% of the total patient load while 370 hospitals contribute nearly 60%.