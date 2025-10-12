Afghan minister holds second presser in India, invites women journalists

Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi held a second press conference in New Delhi on Sunday, inviting women journalists after facing backlash for their absence in his first presser. The initial event, held on Friday, was attended only by male journalists, which drew criticism from various quarters, including the Editors Guild of India and the Indian Women's Press Corps.

Clarification 'No one's rights should ever be denied' Addressing the controversy, Muttaqi said the initial exclusion of women journalists was unintentional and arose due to a "technical issue." He explained that a specific list of journalists was invited on short notice. "No one's rights, whether men's or women's, should ever be denied," he reiterated at the second press conference.

Diplomatic visit Muttaqi's 1st official visit to India Muttaqi's week-long visit to India is his first official trip since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in 2021. He met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday to discuss bilateral trade, humanitarian assistance, and security cooperation. The visit comes despite international criticism over the Taliban's policies restricting women's rights and public participation.

Government response Indian government clarifies no role in organizing press conference The Indian government has clarified that it had no role in organizing the first press conference. Official sources said, "The Ministry of External Affairs had no involvement in the press interaction held yesterday by the Afghan foreign minister in Delhi." The clarification came after opposition leaders accused the government of permitting a discriminatory event.

Bilateral talks On women's education, Taliban says girls studying in some areas At the second press conference, Muttaqi discussed several issues with Jaishankar. He said both sides agreed to resume stalled development projects in Afghanistan and announced new connectivity plans, including flights between Amritsar and Afghanistan. On women's education, he claimed women and girls were studying in some areas of Afghanistan, adding that restrictions were limited to "specific areas."