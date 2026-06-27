Ayodhya Ram Mandir probe: SIT names 70 suspects, 8 arrested

Nripendra Mishra and Champat Rai unpunished

While arrests have happened, big names from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, like Nripendra Mishra and Champat Rai, haven't faced real consequences.

They've mostly stayed quiet or brushed off the issue, even though rules set in 2024 and 2025 were ignored.

Meanwhile, opposition parties are pushing for a Supreme Court-monitored probe, saying recent actions aren't enough.

Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister says no one guilty will be spared, but many are still waiting for answers from those at the top.