Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust donation scam sees 8 arrested

FIR names Yadav and 7 associates

Investigators say they found hidden cash during raids on Yadav and his associates.

The first information report, filed by trust member Krishna Mohan, names Yadav and seven others involved in handling donations.

Yadav has called the charges false and says he is being targeted unfairly.

Meanwhile, opposition leaders are pushing for a deeper probe into whether senior trust officials ignored or enabled the scam.