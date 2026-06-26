Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust donation scam sees 8 arrested
A major donation scam has hit the Ram Mandir Trust in Ayodhya, with eight people arrested, including Tinnu Yadav, who went from driving an auto rickshaw to becoming a close aide of Trust General Secretary Champat Rai.
Despite having no administrative experience, Yadav allegedly managed to divert gold, silver, diamonds, and cash meant for temple offerings.
FIR names Yadav and 7 associates
Investigators say they found hidden cash during raids on Yadav and his associates.
The first information report, filed by trust member Krishna Mohan, names Yadav and seven others involved in handling donations.
Yadav has called the charges false and says he is being targeted unfairly.
Meanwhile, opposition leaders are pushing for a deeper probe into whether senior trust officials ignored or enabled the scam.