Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust to pick 1st permanent CEO Wednesday
India
Big changes are coming to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir Trust: on Wednesday, it will pick its very first permanent CEO.
This move follows concerns about how donations were handled, so the trust wants stronger oversight.
The final decision will be made at a meeting in Ayodhya.
Search committee shortlists 16 from 5,000+
After sifting through more than 5,000 applications, the search committee has narrowed it down to 16 candidates.
Top names include retired IPS officer Rajesh Pandey, former IAS Yogeshwar Ram Mishra, and former Bihar DGP Paresh Saxena.
Whoever lands the job will focus on tightening governance, keeping temple operations smooth, and making sure facilities keep up with all the new visitors flocking to Ayodhya.