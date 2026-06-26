Ayodhya Ram temple donation fraud uncovers missing cash and jewelry
A donation fraud has hit the Ram Temple in Ayodhya: eight people were arrested after cash and jewelry meant for the temple went missing.
The issue came to light in May 2026 when bank deposits didn't match the usual ₹6 to 7 lakh per donation box collected from donation boxes.
Hidden cameras revealed employees blocking CCTV views and quietly pocketing cash during counting.
Authorities probe hirings and security lapses
Police say staff tampered with cash bundles, sneaking notes out during transport without changing official records.
₹10 lakh was found at one accused's home, linked to fake vouchers, and even donated jewelry disappeared before it could be logged.
Authorities are now questioning how these employees were hired (some through personal connections) and reviewing security lapses to prevent this from happening again.