Ayodhya Ram temple missing donations probe expands to 30 staffers
The investigation into missing donations at Ayodhya's Ram Temple just got bigger: 30 more employees are now being checked out, after eight were already arrested for skimming cash while counting offerings.
Most of these staffers were recommended by trust officials or their relatives, and authorities are now digging through their finances to spot any suspicious gains.
Ayodhya CCTV recorded over 70 thefts
Back in June 2026, the temple administration noticed discrepancies in donation records and sought a police investigation, leading to an FIR.
CCTV showed over 70 instances of employees sneaking money out in their clothes and shoes between April and June.
A Special Investigation Team flagged weak security, like sloppy frisking and poor supervision, which has already pushed some trust members to resign.