B-1/B-2 US visa interview wait times vary across India

Check US visa appointment slots

The US Department of State updates reported visa wait times every month; embassies and consulates regularly release new appointment slots, so keep checking official appointment systems regularly so you can reschedule if earlier slots appear to snag an earlier date if one pops up.

Also, student and work visas usually move faster; for example, student-visa appointment availability in New Delhi is listed as less than half a month.

If you're flexible or applying for different visa types, it pays to plan smart!