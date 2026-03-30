B-1/B-2 US visa interview wait times vary across India
If you're planning a US trip, heads up: visa interview wait times really depend on your city.
Mumbai has the longest line for B-1/B-2 visitor visas: up to nine months.
Hyderabad is at about eight months, while Kolkata is around 6.5 months; New Delhi is about seven, but Chennai is much quicker at just three months.
Check US visa appointment slots
The US Department of State updates reported visa wait times every month; embassies and consulates regularly release new appointment slots, so keep checking official appointment systems regularly so you can reschedule if earlier slots appear to snag an earlier date if one pops up.
Also, student and work visas usually move faster; for example, student-visa appointment availability in New Delhi is listed as less than half a month.
If you're flexible or applying for different visa types, it pays to plan smart!