Babri Masjid replica construction in Bengal begins tomorrow
Humayun Kabir, a suspended TMC MLA and Janata Unnayan Party chief, plans to start building a Babri Masjid replica in West Bengal in early February 2026 (around February 6, 2026).
The foundation stone was laid on December 6, 2025 — the anniversary of the original mosque's demolition (Dec 6, 1992) — and the ₹300 crore project will also have an Islamic hospital and medical college.
The construction kicks off with Quran recitation and is expected to draw about 5,000 people.
Tensions around Ayodhya dispute reignited
This move has reignited old tensions around the Ayodhya dispute.
Kabir's announcement comes as protests and counter-marches ramp up—right-wing groups are already opposing the project, while Kabir is organizing his own "Babri Yatra."
TMC has distanced itself and suspended him.
For many young people watching this unfold, it's a reminder that history still shapes today's politics—and sparks fresh debates about identity and reconciliation.