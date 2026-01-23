Badrinath Dham portals reopening April 23: Here's what's happening India Jan 23, 2026

Badrinath Dham, one of India's most iconic pilgrimage spots, is set to reopen its portals on April 23 at 6:15am.

The date was picked during Basant Panchami rituals at the Tehri royal palace, with a little help from astrology and tradition.

This marks the official start of the busy Char Dham Yatra season.