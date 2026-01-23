Badrinath Dham portals reopening April 23: Here's what's happening
Badrinath Dham, one of India's most iconic pilgrimage spots, is set to reopen its portals on April 23 at 6:15am.
The date was picked during Basant Panchami rituals at the Tehri royal palace, with a little help from astrology and tradition.
This marks the official start of the busy Char Dham Yatra season.
Rituals, idol transfer, and all the prep
Before doors open for devotees, there's a special Gadu Ghada ceremony on April 7—think sesame oil rituals and the idol is moved from Joshimath to Badrinath on the temple opening day, April 23.
BKTC President Hemant Dwivedi says preparations are in full swing so everything runs smoothly.
Why does this matter?
With devotees planning trips through the BKTC website, this isn't just about tradition—it's a major event that brings people together from all over.
If you're into culture, travel, or just curious about how big spiritual gatherings work behind the scenes, this is one to watch.