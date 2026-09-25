Balapur Ganesh laddu nets record ₹39L from Sama Praneeth Reddy
India
Hyderabad's famous Balapur Ganesh laddu just sold for a record ₹39 lakh at its annual auction, topping last year's ₹35 lakh.
The winning bid came from Sama Praneeth Reddy, founder of Urban Group Private Limited, showing just how much this tradition has grown in popularity.
Festival highlights auction's growth since 1994
The Balapur Ganesh festival kicked off with an 18-foot idol procession, drawing huge crowds.
Later, 9 bidders competed for the prized laddu, a ritual that started back in 1994 when it sold for only ₹450.
Now, the auction has become a major cultural event where faith and local pride meet some serious bidding energy.